Proton Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and $1.49 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,925,905,542 coins and its circulating supply is 13,862,933,473 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

