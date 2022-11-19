Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PSTG opened at $30.75 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -512.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

