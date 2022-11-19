Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Stock Up 2.3 %

QFI stock opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.54 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.