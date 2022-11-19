Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.67.
QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of QLYS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.95.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
