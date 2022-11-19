Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.67.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.95.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

