QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $100.53 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $100.53 million and $145,023.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,619.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00237936 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130678 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $140,399.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

