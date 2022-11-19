Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Quest Diagnostics worth $72,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. 1,225,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

