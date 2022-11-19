Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.93 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.30 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

