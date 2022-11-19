Radix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.81 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $215.81 million and approximately $638,095.84 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,149,551 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

