Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.35. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.