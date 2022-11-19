RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.81 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About RCM Technologies

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCMT shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.