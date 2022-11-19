RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,258.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RCM Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.81 on Friday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Featured Articles
