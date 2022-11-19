Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 17,770 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,122,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.60.
RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
