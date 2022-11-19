Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 17,770 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,122,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.60.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,519 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

