Relay Token (RELAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $2.74 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.43 or 0.08005337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00569563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.30 or 0.29666873 BTC.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

