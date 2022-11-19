Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 95,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,368,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Insider Activity at Reliance Global Group

In related news, CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 207,868 shares of Reliance Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $195,395.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 447,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,733.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 297,268 shares of company stock valued at $265,714 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

