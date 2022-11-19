Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 95,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,368,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Reliance Global Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Insider Activity at Reliance Global Group
In related news, CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 207,868 shares of Reliance Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $195,395.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 447,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,733.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 297,268 shares of company stock valued at $265,714 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.
See Also
