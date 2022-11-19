Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 6,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Further Reading

