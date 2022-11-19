RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.33.

RNR stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $187.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $6,705,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

