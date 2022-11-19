Render Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.91 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $118.01 million and $8.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

