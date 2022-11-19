Request Price Hits $0.0855 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Request has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and $2.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,627.30 or 0.99996898 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010622 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00237955 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08622062 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,585,506.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

