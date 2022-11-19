Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.03 ($0.13). Approximately 18,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.08 ($0.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £121.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

