Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Guggenheim

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

