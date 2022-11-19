rhino investment partners Inc Cuts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,574 shares during the quarter. First Financial comprises about 5.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.88% of First Financial worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Financial in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THFF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $580.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

