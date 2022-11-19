rhino investment partners Inc Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,082 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.73% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. 515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514. The company has a market capitalization of $165 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

