rhino investment partners Inc Sells 22,250 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.41% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PEBK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

