rhino investment partners Inc Sells 25,770 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group comprises approximately 1.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

