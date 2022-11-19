Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $65.90 million and approximately $778,990.26 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

