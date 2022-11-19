Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE RIO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92.
Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
