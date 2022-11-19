Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,297 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RIO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rio Tinto Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.