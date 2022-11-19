Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE:RITM opened at $8.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 939.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

