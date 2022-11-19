Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $74.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Copart has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $78.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

