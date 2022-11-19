Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROKU. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

