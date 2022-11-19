Rosenblatt Securities Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.68.

PINS opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,828 shares of company stock worth $13,554,616. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,577 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after buying an additional 1,285,053 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

