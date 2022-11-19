Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 935 ($10.99) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BVIC. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.28) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.93) to GBX 830 ($9.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.53).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 759 ($8.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 796.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,725.00. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($11.28).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($46,497.53).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

