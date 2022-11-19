Rpo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Rpo LLC owned about 0.92% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the first quarter valued at $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

Shares of ISAA stock remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

About Iron Spark I

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.