Rpo LLC Increases Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Rpo LLC grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 934,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,339 shares during the quarter. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II comprises 2.3% of Rpo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rpo LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,444,000.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PRPB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 265,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.