Rpo LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Rpo LLC lowered its position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Kairous Acquisition were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 9,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 219,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,073 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 421,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACLU stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Kairous Acquisition Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

