Rpo LLC Trims Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Rpo LLC cut its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 192,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 9,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,298. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

