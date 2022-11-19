R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.00

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 67.38 ($0.79), with a volume of 146437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.79).

R&Q Insurance Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The company has a market cap of £252.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Get R&Q Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanne Patricia Fox acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($24,676.85).

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.