Rublix (RBLX) Price Down 3% This Week

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $376,382.07 and $6.07 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01804916 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

