Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.45 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.