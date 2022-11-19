Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.19 or 0.00049053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $170.56 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00118307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.46957401 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

