Safe Price Up 74.1% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $175.93 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 74.1% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $8.44 or 0.00050468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00238552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00117180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059576 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.46957401 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

