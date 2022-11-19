Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,567,091 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Salesforce worth $948,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,556,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

