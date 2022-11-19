Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57,599 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $306.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

