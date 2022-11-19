SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Lowered to 339.00 at Barclays

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SALRF. Kepler Capital Markets cut SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Danske raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

