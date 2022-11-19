Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

