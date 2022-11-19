Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.9 %

Sanmina stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

