Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
SANM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti raised Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Sanmina Stock Up 0.9 %
Sanmina stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
