Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 4.3 %

POAI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

Predictive Oncology Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

