Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.63 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.