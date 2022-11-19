Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

