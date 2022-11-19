Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Up 0.4%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 662,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,398,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

