Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Scully Royalty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $8.05 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

