SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.11

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.11 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.54 ($0.10), with a volume of 342,696 shares.

SDX Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of £17.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

